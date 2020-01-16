Body found near Brookport Bridge in 2018 identified as Louisville, Ky. man

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a man found in the Ohio River was identified as an 84-year-old man from Louisville.
According to the McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton, he was reported missing from there on September 9, 2018 and found near the Brookport, Ill. bridge on Sept. 18, 2018.
Melton said the family requested his name be withheld.
The man was identified thanks to the exhaustive efforts of the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, “NamUS" Regional Specialist, Amy Dobbs, the Louisville Metro Homicide/Missing Persons Unit and McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Detective unit.
“These are cases that really stay with you,” Melton said. “We knew there was someone missing their loved one, but could not confirm his identity with the information we had at that time. I am thankful this family now has some answers.”
Melton, with help from Lindsey Funeral Home, Wilbert Vault Company, Rose Garden Florist and police and volunteer agencies, arranged a graveside funeral for the then-unidentified man on May 29, 2019. He was laid to rest at Wilmington Cemetery. His grave marker was donated by JW Reynolds.
Melton said she was notified of the match by NamUS in November and the family was contacted soon after.
“I shared with this man’s family that our community had done the very best they possibly could to honor their loved one,” said Melton. “They have expressed their sincere appreciation, but wish to maintain their privacy at this time."
NamUS is a national database clearing house that helps resolve missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States.
According to NamUS, 66 unidentified person cases currently remain open across Kentucky.
