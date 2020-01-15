Roadshow brings new technology to farming in Heartland

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A two day tech roadshow kicked off in Bernie on Tuesday bringing with it new technology for farmers.
The event was sponsored by Topcon Agriculture and hosted by Perkins Sales Incorporated.
Farmers came out on Tuesday to see and experience the a new system that allows access and use data from multiple brand systems to better make decisions on farm grounds.
The event focused on newer technologies to help farmers with potentially getting higher yield from their crops.
“The very fact of saving money and being able to farm cheaply for the price of the crops that we’re getting right now. Everybody is going to have to start looking at that a little bit harder of what we have in the past to stay in business,” Perkins Sales Owner Tyler Perkins said
TOPCON Agriculture Dealer Development Travis Alhorn said they specialize in a lot of different equipment and technology they can offer for the farmer. However, he said they are most known for water management in this region.
Alhorn said it’s important to make adjustments and upgrades for a better product, especially given the rainy season in Southeast Missouri lately.
“Take a year like this year where we had a lot of water and there was damage out in the fields because of all the water,” Alhorn said. “So we can help them make a decision to do better drainage and improve those yields for next year.”
2019 was a struggle for many farmers across the area. One farmer said with so much unforgiving weather, it’s important to focus on using equipment that will help your soil.
“Maybe the focus is shifting a bit from how many acres can we farm and how many acres can we get to how can we look at profitability and efficiency overall," KONDEX Distributor Tyler Buchheit said. "Every incremental gain of 2 or 4 or 5 percent across your whole operations, you start to do things like that and your profitability increases.”
The roadshow features many vendors that have new equipment in many areas of farming. The roadshow will continue through tomorrow.
