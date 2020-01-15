Paducah man arrested, for having stolen gun

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a man who had a stolen gun. He is also a person of interest in several gun related incidents.
On Jan. 8, deputies were called to a disturbance on College Ave. in Paducah.
While there, deputies spoke with 24-year-old Ricky Rashaad Cole, he was found to have a loaded gun. Cole, who is a convicted felon is prohibited from having a gun. He was arrested by deputies at that time.
Detectives and Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms continued the investigation into the gun, found on Cole. The investigation found, that the gun was stolen.
Cole is also a person of interest in several reports of shots fired throughout McCracken County. The first incident happened, Nov. 29, where gunshots where fired between several people in Lone Oak. Another incident happened on Dec. 20, on the 600 block of College Ave. when a male was shooting at a car. No injuries or property damage was reported during the incidents.
Cole was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, where he was charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
An investigation into these incidents continue. Anyone with information on these events or Cole, is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the Paducah Police Department, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Paducah office.
