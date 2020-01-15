Officials to discuss the 2020 flood outlook at event in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A free flood preparedness event will be held in Murphysboro, Illinois on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The FloodPrep Tour will be held at the Jackson County Health Department from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Multiple state and national agencies will be at the event to discuss the 2020 flood outlook and the importance of flood preparedness.
The National Weather Service suggests that abnormally moist ground conditions and unseasonably higher river levels in the upper Midwest could lead to a considerable risk for repeat flooding this spring.
To combat flooding before or when it happens, state officials are encouraging Illinois residents to be prepared for the next flood.
Representatives from the following agencies will be attending the event: Illinois Emergency management Agency, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Insurance, Nationals Weather Service-Paducah, American Red Cross and Illinois Emergency Services Management Association.
