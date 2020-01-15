Mo. Governor to hold 2020 State of the State address

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold the 2020 State of the State address on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
He will speak in front of the Missouri General Assembly at 3 p.m.
A live stream can be found here.
Gov. Parson said he will call on legislators to propose initiatives that will build stronger communities.
He also hopes to inspire improvements in education, workforce development, revitalizing the state’s infrastructure and making the government more accountable.
Following the governor’s address, the House Democratic Caucus will hold it’s own news conference.
This will be in the House Lounge.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, will answer questions in reaction to the governor’s address.
House Democrats said they expect the governor to propose a state operating budget and policy agenda.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.