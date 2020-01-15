Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks recruits for its 110 class

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is looking for applicants for its 110 recruit class.
MSHP is currently is offering testing, for qualified individuals. The testing is offered at nine different locations throughout the state. The deadline to apply is Feb. 16.
Those who complete the test will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the recruit class, the training will begin on July 1.
The selection process includes a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state. The applicant must also successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.
The eligibility to apply must have a minimum of 30 college credits, or two years of federal active duty military service with an honorable discharge, or two years of full-time POST-certified experience as a law enforcement officer with arrest authority, at the time recruit training begins.
MSHP has also updated its uniform guidelines, for those candidates with tattoos. Those with tattoos or brands are allowed, as long as they meet two requirements: 1) The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc. 2) Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).
The starting salary is $4,274 per month. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.
Anyone interested can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.