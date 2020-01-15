Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks recruits for its 110 class

MSHP has also updated its uniform guidelines, for those candidates with tattoos. Those with tattoos or brands are allowed, as long as they meet two requirements: 1) The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc. 2) Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).