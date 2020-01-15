Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Moss scored 20 points to help No. 6 Kansas beat Oklahoma 66-52. It was Moss' first start for the Jayhawks. The graduate transfer had started every game he played the previous two years at Iowa. He stepped in for injured leading scorer Devon Dotson. Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Garrett added 15 points for the Jayhawks. Kansas bounced back from a loss to Baylor last Saturday. Kristian Doolittle had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 31% from the field.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 18 and No. 21 Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68. Freshman guard D.J. Carton chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes and Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points for the Huskers, who have lost two straight. Ohio State hadn't won since Dec. 21 and hadn't scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes reached that total before the mid-point of the second half against Nebraska.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63. The Red Raiders led by 15 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining. Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech. Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points. Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State. This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career. Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Missouri was led by Kobe Brown's 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 27 points — all but one of them in two spurts — and Iowa beat Northwestern 75-62. C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp each added 11 as the Hawkeyes (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) won their second straight.Miller Kopp scored 15 and Peter Nance had 11 for the cold-shootings Wildcat (6-10, 1-5), who connected at just 36% from the floor and have lost six of seven.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Miami Marlins have traded outfielder Austin Dean to the St. Louis Cardinals for 18-year-old minor league outfielder Diowill Burgos. Dean was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week. He batted .225 for them in 64 games last year and hit .337 with 18 home runs for Triple-A New Orleans. He'll be added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster. Burgos signed with the Cardinals as an international free agent in September 2017. He batted .316 with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs in 58 games last season in the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is entering the NFL draft after two of the most dominant performances of his career. Epenesa posted his decision on his Instagram page. He says his time with the Hawkeyes was everything he hoped it would be. Epenesa was an Associated Press second-team All-American and an AP All-Big Ten first-team pick. He is the first Iowa player with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since 2002-03.