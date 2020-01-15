Heartland organization to help light porches in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland church is helping to provide light to people's homes in Cape Girardeau this weekend.
It's called the Porch Light Project and members of the People's Shelter organization and St. James AME Church are planning to hand out light bulbs in the community on Saturday, January 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
"It's just dark. The neighborhood is dark," Ste. James AME Church Pastor Renita Green said. "You don't really realize how dark the neighborhood is until you're actually walking in a dark neighborhood."
Ameren Missouri is providing 500 energy efficient light bulbs for the project.
"We can actually put the light bulb in if the person needs us to install the light bulb or we can just leave it with them," Green said.
Green said the lights not only help them see better but also helps build community relations as well.
"Porch lights are a way to build community and pay attention to each other, pay attention to each other's homes and just overall safety. Not just from burglaries and robberies, but also just getting to your door safely from the sidewalk," Green said. "It helps us to be more aware of our surroundings, our neighbors and helps us to be more in tune with each other and our community."
Green said crews will also ask the owners if they have working smoke detectors and provide them information on voter registration.
Green also mentioned that you can call them and pick up a light bulb at the St. James AME Church if you need one.
Volunteers are also needed at the St. James AME Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.
