Foggy and Misty Morning

A foggy and misty start to Wednesday. Clouds and fog will stick around during the morning. Scattered light rain will pick up during the early morning hours and continue through the early afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 50s north to low 60s south.
A cold front will push through during the late afternoon/early evening. This will clear out any clouds and rain. Clear skies, cold air, and blustery winds will make it feel like winter once again with Thursday morning temps below freezing.
We continue to watch the threat of a wintry mix for northwestern areas such as Mt. Vernon to Farmington for Friday morning. There could be some slick spots on roads, but all precipitation will turn into rain by the mid-morning.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.