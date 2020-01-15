CSUB, Kansas City meet in conference play

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jahshire Hardnett, Jordan Giles and Rob Whitfield have collectively scored 40 percent percent of Kansas City's points this season and 59 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Cal State Bakersfield, Taze Moore, De'Monte Buckingham, Czar Perry, Shawn Stith and Cam Allen have combined to account for 65 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield scoring, including 75 percent of the team's points over its last five games.