A cold night ahead

Cloudy and dreary weather continues for the afternoon hours, with a few passing showers possible. Much colder air will push in tonight behind a cold front. The cold front should clear out some of our clouds too. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s and 30s. Almost everyone in the Heartland should wake up below freezing. Thursday will be cooler with highs only in the 30s and 40s. More precipitation pushes into the Heartland Friday into Saturday. The precipitation could start as a wintry mix in our western and northern counties. The amounts look very minor at this time. The most widespread and heaviest rain will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Very cold air expected behind this system for the first few days of next week.