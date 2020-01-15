Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge ready at new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly a hundred tons of sand were put into the pond at the Cape Girardeau County Park North on Wednesday.
Cape Girardeau firefighters wore special insulated suits in the cold water to help install the sand.
This is all in preparation for this year's Cape Girardeau Polar Plunge for Special Olympics.
Event leaders hope this year's new location brings more people out to the event.
“We’re trying to grow the event and we want more of our athletes to participate. We want people to see the event in full motion and we think this location is ideal for that," Special Olympics Development Director Penny Williams said.
Nip Kelly provided the sand and hauled it to the park.
Fronabarger also helped with the equipment to install the sand in and along the water.
The event will be held on February 1 at the Cape Girardeau County Park North at 2 p.m.
If you would like to register and take the plunge or for more information, go here.
