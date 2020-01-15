Benton Ky. man arrested for stealing handgun and drugs

REIDLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man with gun and theft charges.
On Jan. 11, deputies were called to a home in Reidland Ky. to the complaint of a missing handgun. When deputies arrived to the home, the victim said they were having a local business work on the home. When the job was completed the victim noticed that a handgun was missing from a hidden location, along with 65 Oxycodone pills.
The business owner helped deputies in providing information on the two employees that completed work at the home.
On Jan. 13, detectives interviewed Christian Park, 28, of Benton. During the interview, Park said, he took the handgun and pills from the home.
Park was arrested and charged with, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and theft by unlawful taking or disposition controlled substance.
The investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.