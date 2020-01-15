2 arrested after police chase through 3 counties, crash into squad cars

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy attempting to make an early morning traffic stop was led on a chase through three southern Illinois counties.
At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the deputy was trying to stop a silver Chevy car at the intersection of Markham city Ln. and IL Hwy. 15.
To avoid being stopped, the car reportedly took off from the highway, turned onto Harmony Ln. and headed north into Marion County, Ill.
The Jefferson County deputy followed the suspect and received some help in the chase.
Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office learned the location of the suspect’s car and deployed spike strips. This flattened one of the tires on the suspect’s car.
The chase then changed direction.
The suspect headed east on IL Hwy. 161 and into Wayne County.
After hitting a couple of Marion County Sheriff’s deputy squad cars with their vehicle, the suspect stopped the car near Johnsonville, Ill.
The driver, 22-year-old Cody Collins of Woodlawn, and the passenger, 23-year-old Austin Kehrer of Mt. Vernon, were both arrested.
Collins is facing the following charges: driving while license suspended, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and obstructing justice.
Kehrer is facing the following charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Both Collins and Kehrer were booked into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond has not been set.
More charges could be filed in Marion and Wayne Counties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.