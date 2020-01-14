UT Martin to focus on student affairs and crisis response

MARTIN, Tn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board, listened to presentations from university officials on student affairs, and student crisis response.
On Jan. 10, the advisory board listened to a presentation from vice chancellor for student affairs, Dr. Andy Lewter. One of the highlights of Lewter’s presentation was a discussion of the UT Martin Care Team and its crisis response procedures.
Launched in fall 2017, care.utm.edu provides an online reporting outlet for student health, safety and well being.
Students, staff, faculty, parent, employer or community member can also submit at “Hawk Alert." This alert, goes to a six person crisis response team, which responds within minutes.
“Depending on what has happened, if it’s a student who is in severe distress and needs a welfare check, we’ll get public safety out there, if a student needs to go to the hospital and have a crisis evaluation done, we will meet them at the hospital,”said Shannon Perry, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs.
A member from the response team said, they receive hawk alerts throughout the semester for situations ranging from a student missing class, academic concerns, and mild illnesses all the way to serious mental health crisis and self-harm. However, since the creation of the crisis response team, students are being helped far faster than in previous years.
The team often is also able to contact emergency services when students are unable or unwilling to do so for themselves, and team members have even contacted law enforcement in other states when online students were in crisis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.