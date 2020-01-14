2 small earthquakes registered in the Bootheel

PEMISCOT and NEW MADRID COUNTIES, Mo. (KFVS) - Two small earthquakes were recorded in the Bootheel Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The first quake was registered at 1.7 magnitude at 3:01 p.m. on Monday. According to the USGS, the epicenter was 1.3 miles east-southeast of Marston, Missouri in New Madrid County.
The second quake also registered at 1.7 magnitude. The second quake was recorded at 2:03 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the USGS, the epicenter was 3.9 miles east of Hayward, Mo. in Pemiscot County.
Later on Tuesday at 5:01 a.m., a third quake was recorded at 2.3 magnitude in the southwest portion of Fulton County, Kentucky.
All three quakes are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
