Progress being made on Cape Girardeau County Courthouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse is moving along.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office officials said the new building will be a neighbor to the sheriff’s office.
The Sheriff’s Office is not constructing a new building. They are not adding on to the current building.
The courthouse will be used for Judges, Prosecuting Attorney, Circuit Clerk, courtrooms and staff.
The sheriffs department will provide bailiff personnel for the courts, according to sheriff’s department officials.
Officials pointed out, there will be a new secure tunnel that will connect the new courthouse with the Sheriff’s Office.
This will eliminate the need for inmates to be secured together and escorted across the public streets.
