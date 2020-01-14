Porch pirate asks family for forgiveness years later

“He started telling me about how he came to ask for forgiveness. That’s when the conversation kind of took a turn,” Tezaguic remembers, “He said ‘I want to ask you for forgiveness because two years ago, I was over at a friend’s house that lived across the street. I saw a truck pull up and they delivered packages…before I knew it, I walked on the porch. I saw the packages. I grabbed them. I put them in a bag, I jumped on my bike, and I pedaled away’.”