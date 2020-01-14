Porch pirate asks family for forgiveness years later

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two Christmases ago, the Tezaguic family were victims of porch piracy. The man that took the packages returned to their doorstep years later to apologize.
The Tezaguics had just sat down to eat when they heard a knock on the door. “The dogs go crazy, I try to keep them at bay, open the door to a gentleman I’d never seen before,” Fernando Tezaguic said.
He thought it might be someone delivering a package, it was Christmas time after all.
“I was expecting a delivery truck pulling away but there was actually a person there.”
What he didn’t know was that he was in for a delivery, but not the kind people would normally expect. “He started telling me about his life,” Tezaguic said.
The stranger talked about how he previously had a drug problem that eventually landed him in prison, and how during that time he had become a Christian.
“He started telling me about how he came to ask for forgiveness. That’s when the conversation kind of took a turn,” Tezaguic remembers, “He said ‘I want to ask you for forgiveness because two years ago, I was over at a friend’s house that lived across the street. I saw a truck pull up and they delivered packages…before I knew it, I walked on the porch. I saw the packages. I grabbed them. I put them in a bag, I jumped on my bike, and I pedaled away’.”
Tezaguic was shocked but quickly decided to forgive him. His Ring doorbell camera even shows him hugging the man, but their conversation did not end there.
Tezaguic remembers, “He says, ‘Well I’d really like to pay you back for those gifts,’ and he gave me an amount and says, ‘I hope this covers it’.”
Tezaguic did not want to accept at first, but the stranger insisted. As it turns out, the timing could not have been better.
“We'd been fundraising for my daughter. She's going on a missions trip in September. So, I told him, ‘Ok I’ll take this, but I’m going to tell you that we're going to use it for a missions trip so that the word of God can be spread’,” Tezaguic said.
What unfolded played over and over in Tezaguic mind for days, “That he was convicted to come back and pay back for something he had done two years ago - me as a Christian, I think, 'Wow'.”
It is something he could not keep to himself. He shared the story on social media.
The story of forgiveness has moved and inspired hundreds of people.
“I didn't upload it to get praise,” Tezaguic said he wants to spread a message of hope.
“Even though you’re going through something rough, it’s going to be ok because God has a plan. That was the message. God has a plan.”
