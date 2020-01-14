Poplar Bluff students create possible 911 app.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Computer science students from the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center. Are currently in the process of exploring the potential launch of a 911 app.
The application is designed to send a text message or photo, to first responders in emergency situations.
A group of classmates brainstormed the idea, after they found that only 2 percent of the population are able to text 911 due to landline limitations.
Butler County emergency management director Robbie Myers, visited the class to preview the app.
“I’m excited about what to download from you in the future,” Myers stated.
Myers said he is working to arrange a presentation in front of National 911 Program representatives. The representatives will be in Jefferson City in Feb.
The students will submit their work during a district competition on Feb. 14 in New Madrid.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.