Poplar Bluff High School booster club awards 2 December Athletes of the Month

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Mules Booster Club named Paige Bradley and Gatlin Taylor the December Athletes of the Month, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Gatlin, a sophomore wrestler, is 14-1 this season, with 13 wins coming by pin. He was the Tiger Classic champion, the Bring the Hammer champion, Patriot Classic runner-up and a 2019 state qualifier. Lettering both in wrestling and academics his freshman year, Gatlin maintains a 10.857 grade point average.
“Gatlin is a great teammate and does anything you ask him to do on and off the mat,” said Kelton Thompson, his coach. “He has continued to evolve on the mat because of his high level of character and his ability to be coached. His work ethic in the wrestling room and classroom is a great example for the rest of the team.”
Paige, a senior swimmer, is the current record holder in the 6 and 11-dive, as well as the conference record holder in the 11-dive. Having qualified for state this past weekend, Paige has posted consideration state cut times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. She maintains an 11.571 GPA.
“Paige Bradley is a dedicated athlete in any sport she participates in,” said Elizabeth Lewis, her coach. “She trains year-round and is [still] able to keep up with her classes. She has a joyful personality and is so much fun to work with.”
