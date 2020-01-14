Mo. K-9s to receive new ballistic vests

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Several law enforcement agencies in Missouri have received new K-9 ballistic vests from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
The HSUS donated a total of 18 K-9 vests.
In the Heartland, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office both received the donation.
The following are the other sheriff’s offices in Missouri that received the donated vests: Osage County, Laclede County, Moniteau County, Audrain County, Lincoln County, Douglas County, Lafayette County and Franklin County.
The HSUS said their organization wanted to make the donation to ease the expense of providing protective equipment for police K-9s.
Many offices rely on grants, fundraisers and donations to help pay for K-9s, training, equipment, medical and day-to-day expenses.
“We appreciate what these officers do to protect us, and now their jobs are a little safer,” said Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the HSUS.
The K-9 vest donations were made in December 2019.
