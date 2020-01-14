Missing Ohio teen Harley Dilly 'recovered’; Port Clinton Police news conference at noon

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office sent out a notification that the Statewide Endangered Child Advisory for Dilly was canceled for missing Port Clinton teen Harley Dilly.
“The child has been recovered," according to the AG’s office.
The Port Clinton Police Department will hold a news conference on the disappearance of 14-year-old Dilly at noon.
Port Clinton Police have yet to give an update on Dilly’s condition.
19 News is in Port Clinton now gathering up-to-date information.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Port Clinton Police left the scene of an investigation near the home of Dilly.
He disappeared Dec. 20.
Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity Monday night was related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene as well.
Port Clinton Police told 19 News a news conference will be held at noon with information on the search.
19 News crews spotted an unmarked van leaving the scene.
Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20 while walking to school, and a reward for information on his whereabouts surpassed $20,000.
Dozens of residents gathered in the neighborhood in a show of support for Dilly.
