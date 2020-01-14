Methamphetamine, paraphernalia found in crashed vehicle, Ky. man arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop on Jan. 11.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies said 24-year-old Christian Childress faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.
Around 11:30 p.m. deputies said they were called out to the 4400 block of Hardmoney Road for a single vehicle crash.
Childress, the driver, was found to have drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.
He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Once there, jailers found another controlled substance hidden in Childress’s clothing.
