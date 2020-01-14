Martin, Tenn. police arrest man with warrants in Weakley Co. and Wisconsin

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A fugitive out of Wisconsin was arrested in Martin on Monday, January 13.
Ricky Lee II, 33, was charged with evading and fugitive from justice.
At around 10:12 a.m., an officer saw him in the area of 502 North McCombs. The officer said he knew Lee had active warrants out of Weakley County for domestic assault and vandalism.
While approaching him, Lee saw the officer and ran away. He was later caught in the area of Railroad Ave and taken to the Martin Police Department.
Officers learned Lee also had an active warrant out of Wisconsin.
