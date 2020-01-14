Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a police chase near Carthage. Police Chief Greg Dagnan said the man was shot Sunday night after he exchanged gunfire with two state patrol troopers and a Jasper County deputy. The patrol identified him Monday as Brad Stirewalt of Diamond. Highway patrol trooper Sam Carpenter the chase began when a Newton County deputy tried to stop an apparently intoxicated driver. Stirewalt fled into Jasper County, where troopers and county deputies joined the pursuit. Carpenter says the chase ended in Carthage, where he got out of his truck and shot at the officers, who returned fire.