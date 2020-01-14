Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority. The GOP-controlled Legislature expects to consider a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution during the annual 90-day lawmaking session that started Monday. It's a response to the high court's ruling in April that the state's Bill of Rights makes access to abortion a fundamental right. Abortion opponents are being pragmatic. They worry that even if a ban could get through the Legislature, it would fail in the required statewide vote afterward.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-KANSAS
Moran signs onto proposal on dismissing impeachment articles
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has joined other Republicans in cosponsoring a resolution that would allow senators to dismiss the House's articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Moran announced Monday that he is cosponsoring the resolution with Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley. Fifteen other Republicans also are cosponsors, and they include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The resolution is Hawley's response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delay in sending the two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial after the House approved them last month. Pelosi sought to pressure senators into calling witnesses but plans to send the articles in coming days.
AP-KS-DOG IN DUMPSTER
Wichita woman arrested in case of dog left in dumpster
A 26-year-old Wichita woman is facing possible animal cruelty charges after a dog was found locked in a kennel inside an apartment dumpster. Police said Monday they arrested Raykesha Hardyway. Officer Charley Davidson said in a statement that tips and witness interviews led to Hardyway's arrest but provided no other details. The dog, named Bowie, was found in the dumpster Wednesday and taken to an emergency vet. The pit bull mix is believed to be about 2. The Wichita Animal Action League, an animal rescue group, said that Bowie was taken to a foster care home on Monday.
CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY-DISCRIMINATION
Newman University professor awarded more than $800,000
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $800,000 to a former Newman University professor who claimed she faced discrimination and retaliation because she is a woman. The jury also ruled on Monday that Cindy Louthan, a former assistant professor of elementary education, should be reinstated. Louthan argued in the lawsuit she filed in June 2018 that a supervisor was hostile toward women and treated her differently because of her sex. She accused the Roman Catholic university of failing to investigate her concerns and punishing her for for speaking out. The university said in a statement that it was disappointed in the verdict and is considering its appeal options.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS
Dole endorses western Kansas congressman in US Senate race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has endorsed Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas' GOP Senate primary. Marshall's campaign announced Dole's backing Monday. Dole tweeted that Marshall is “a true friend" to Kansas. Dole's endorsement came a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would not run for the Kansas seat. Many Republicans fear that polarizing conservative Kris Kobach will emerge from a crowded GOP Senate field after losing the 2018 race for Kansas governor. Four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election.
BC-KS-ADJUTANT GENERAL RESIGNATION
Kansas adjutant general Tafanelli plans to retire in March
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli plans to retire in March. Gov. Laura Kelly announced the decision Monday. Tafanelli, who has been adjutant general since 2011, will retire on March 31. The adjutant general is responsible for the Kansas Army and Air National Guard, as well as administering the divisions of emergency management and homeland security. Kelly praised Tafanelli for his leadership and said his efforts helped Kansas in may ways, particularly during natural disasters. Tafanelli also once served in the Kansas House of Representatives.
TWINS INJURED-ARREST
Wichita man arrested in alleged abuse of 2-month-old twins
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 22-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of abusing his 2-month-old twins. KAKE-TV reports jail records show Marlin Williams of Wichita was booked into jail Friday night after officers went to his home and found a baby boy not breathing. Capt. Brent Allred said Monday the child remains hospitalized in critical condition, with internal injuries. Police say the investigation found he had previous injuries. His twin sister had a healing broken femur and remains hospitalized. Williams faces possible charges of aggravated battery. Two other toddlers in the home are in protective custody. Allred said the mother wasn't at home when officers arrived.