Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $800,000 to a former Newman University professor who claimed she faced discrimination and retaliation because she is a woman. The jury also ruled on Monday that Cindy Louthan, a former assistant professor of elementary education, should be reinstated. Louthan argued in the lawsuit she filed in June 2018 that a supervisor was hostile toward women and treated her differently because of her sex. She accused the Roman Catholic university of failing to investigate her concerns and punishing her for for speaking out. The university said in a statement that it was disappointed in the verdict and is considering its appeal options.