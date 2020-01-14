KSP are searching for an Marshall County inmate that walked away from work release

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for a Marshall County inmate who walked away from a work release program.
According to a press release by KSP, Robert W. Fritz 40, of Louisville, walked away from the Marshall County Animal Shelter on Jan. 13 around 12:40 p.m.
Fritz, was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes, and a red shirt, he headed in a unknown direction. He could be traveling in a white Dodge pickup truck with a camper top.
KSP warns residents to lock their vehicles and homes, and to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
