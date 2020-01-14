Kentucky ranked worst state to retire in, according to report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wallethub.com, an online research site for all things data, has released a report stating the best places in the United States to retire in. The results, unfortunately, don’t look so good for the state of Kentucky.
According to the site, Kentucky is the worst state to retire in, based on affordability, quality of life, and health care rankings.
The data has been calculated based on 47 different indicators of retirement-friendliness factors, including tax friendliness, health care and retirement service availability, air quality and crime rate among others.
The top 10 places to retire according to the list are:
- Florida
- Colorado
- New Hampshire
- Utah
- Wyoming
- Delaware
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Idaho
- Iowa
Nearby states Indiana and Ohio ranked 34th and 15th respectively. To view the full report, click or tap here.
