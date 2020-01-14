Kentucky bill introduced requiring school resource officers to carry guns

By Olivia Grelle | January 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 10:04 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky bill introduced to the senate would require school resource officers to carry a gun.

On Jan. 13, the bill was introduced to the state senate, would amend the School Safety and Resiliency Act. The bill was introduced after the
a school shooting in Marshall County, that left two students dead and other wounded.

If this new bill were to pass, it would amend the definition of a school resource officer. The new bill would also clarify which facilities are required to have a school resource officers and would require that school resource officers are armed with a firearm.

