Kentucky bill introduced requiring school resource officers to carry guns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky bill introduced to the senate would require school resource officers to carry a gun.
On Jan. 13, the bill was introduced to the state senate, would amend the School Safety and Resiliency Act. The bill was introduced after the
a school shooting in Marshall County, that left two students dead and other wounded.
If this new bill were to pass, it would amend the definition of a school resource officer. The new bill would also clarify which facilities are required to have a school resource officers and would require that school resource officers are armed with a firearm.
You can read the full bill here.
