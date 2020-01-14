Ill. man sentenced to 8 years for possession of stolen vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Valier, Illinois man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for possession of a stolen vehicle according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney.
On Monday, Jan. 13 Donald R. Kent, 45, of Valier, Illinois entered a plea of guilty.
Officials said he was sentenced as a Class X offender due to his criminal history.
He received a sentence of eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.
Officials said early on Sept. 1, 2019, officers of the Carbondale Police Department stopped a GMC Sierra traveling the wrong way down a one-way street.
The vehicle Kent was driving was reported stolen out of Franklin County, Illinois a few hours earlier.
Officials said Kent admitted to the officers did not know who owned the vehicle.
The investigation of Kent’s case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution.
