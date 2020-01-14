High water on Wappapello Lake causes facilities to close

The People's Creek Recreation Area is cosed due to high water. (SOURCE: KFVS 12)
By Jasmine Adams | January 14, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 8:41 AM

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - Wappapello Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided a high water update on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

As of 7:30 a.m. the lake level is 373.85 at Wappapello Lake.

Officials confirmed that the lake has crested.

Due to the high water, the following facilities are closed:

  • Chaonia North Boat Ramp
  • Chaonia South Boat Ramp
  • Greenville Boat Ramp Area
  • Hattie’s Ford
  • Holiday Landing Boat Ramp
  • People Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp
  • Possum Creek Boat Ramp
  • Rockwood Recreation Area and Restroom
  • Snow Creek Campground
  • Several remote boat ramps and access areas

In addition, several facilities remain open:

  • Eagle Point Recreation Area
  • Greenville Day Use Area
  • Peoples Creek Upper Campground
  • Pisos Point Boat Ramp
  • Redman Creek Recreation Area and Boat Ramp
  • Rockwood Landing Boat Ramp
  • Rockwood Point Boat Ramp
  • Spillway Recreation Area
  • Sulphur Springs Boat Ramp
  • Sundowner Boat Ramp
  • Several remote boat ramps and access areas

For more information contact the Management Office at (573) 222-8562, or the Information Hotline at (573) 222-8139 or toll-free at 1-877-LAKE INFO (525-3463).

