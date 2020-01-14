Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have known since leaving for their regular-season finale that they could keep playing as long as they kept winning on the road. They've done just that by winning three straight with each victory bigger than the last. They have reached the franchise's first AFC championship game since the 2002 season. They're winning with the NFL's rushing leader running like no one else in league history and a stingy defense. Coach Mike Vrabel says that has made it easy because the Titans haven't had to worry about being at home. Next up is a trip to Kansas City.