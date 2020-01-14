Hemp processing plant coming to Du Quoin, Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Du Quoin, Illinois Mayor Guy H. Alongi announced the opening of a new business in the Industrial Park.
With a license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture, operations will open a process and transport Industrial Hemp plant.
It will be located in the former General Henry Bakery.
This business was made possible by the Federal Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and the passage of the Illinois Industrial Hemp Act of 2019, Mayor Alongi said.
Operations are expected to begin in spring of 2020 after some investment and improvements.
Planning for the new business took place for more than a year with input from The City of Du Quoin and the agribusiness company.
They are working to complete a tax increment financing benefit for the company.
Mayor Alongi said there is no marijuana involved in the process and there is no marijuana located on the premises of the production facility.
The City of Du Quoin will hold a job fair to assist the company. Details about the job fair will be announced to the public.
During the interim the public is asked to avoid the building and premises as it is an active construction site.
