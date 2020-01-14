Heartland town making plans in case of flooding

“Right now we’re working really close with IEMA, ASEMA, FEMA here in East Cape Girardeau. We’re trying to figure out exactly in the event we find ourselves in the situation what resources do we have a available, and how quickly we can get those enacted last year. We were kind of a little late to the game, and we could’ve gotten some things taken care of a little earlier this year we’re not going to take that,” Tubbs said.