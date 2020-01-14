Heartland town making plans in case of flooding

EAST CAPE, Ill. (KFVS) - The small community hardest hit by damaging flooding in 2019 is working to get ahead of the next disaster.
East Cape, Illinois Village trustee Jason Tubbs said they’re worried East Cape could get covered in floodwaters again.
“We are experiencing flooding coming in, especially at Miller City where the breach is in the Len Small Levee, so that’s a concern for us all, he said. "The fields are now getting water again, and we are kind of at the same stage we were last year before the major flooding.”
Tubbs said they’re basically doing two things right now: cleaning up debris left behind by months of flooding last summer, and meeting with state and federal emergency crews.
“Right now we’re working really close with IEMA, ASEMA, FEMA here in East Cape Girardeau. We’re trying to figure out exactly in the event we find ourselves in the situation what resources do we have a available, and how quickly we can get those enacted last year. We were kind of a little late to the game, and we could’ve gotten some things taken care of a little earlier this year we’re not going to take that,” Tubbs said.
As far as the clean up goes, Tubbs said they’ve removed 50 percent of the sandbags used to protect the community. Illinois Department of Transportation crews are working to remove the rest.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.