First Alert: Patchy to dense fog could create hazard

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be the primary hazard this morning.
Lisa Michaels says light drizzle/mist is possible in portions of western Kentucky and Tennessee.
We will hang onto clouds today that will range from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High temps in the 50s.
A warm front moves north tonight with our next system keeping temps in the 40s by Wednesday morning.
Clouds will thicken and bring scattered rain with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Clouds and rain stick around through the rest of the week into the beginning of the weekend.
