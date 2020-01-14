A few showesr possible again tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Many areas are enjoying mild temperatures with lots of sunshine while others are stuck under a stubborn layer of fog keeping temperatures cooler. Clouds will begin to increase again area wide as another system heads our way. Scattered showers will be possible overnight as well as a rumble of thunder. Lows tonight will be well above average ranging from near 40 north to near 50 south.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a few scattered showers early, especially across our southern counties. It will be very mild with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will begin to fall sharply after the front moves through tomorrow evening.
Thursday will be closer to average for this time of the year temperatures wise with a good bit of cloud cover. Thursday night there will be a chance for rain sleet and freezing rain across our northern counties with rain in our southern counties. Stay tuned for the latest on this developing situation.
