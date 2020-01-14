Employee arrested after investigation finds she stole over $10,000 from business

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An employee is arrested after a heartland business suspected an employee of having stolen around $40,000.
According to a press release, in Dec. of 2019 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged embezzlement complaint from Four Rivers Harley Davidson.
An investigation showed that the General Manager/Chief Financial Officer Marie McGruder of Paducah. Had used the company credit card for personal use over for about the past two years. The investigation showed McGruder used the card for items such as vacations, groceries, pet supplies, electronic and other items.
The investigation is ongoing to determine a total loss amount. It has been found, that McGruder charged over $10,000 in unauthorized purchases.
McGruder is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
