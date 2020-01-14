2 drivers taken to hospitals after crash in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two drivers were injured in a crash in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 13.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to the intersection of Olivet Church Road and Circle Lake Drive around 3:49 p.m.
Amna A Ali, 45 of Paducah, was driving a 2019 gray Honda Odyssey east on Circle Lake Drive.
At the same time, 17-year-old Tayton Bedinger, also of Paducah, was driving north in a 2010 gray Toyota Camry on Olivet Church Road.
Ali tried to make a left hand turn onto Olivet Church Road and the Odyssey collided with Bedinger in the Camry.
Officials said Ali and Bedinger were taken by emergency services to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Concord Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, and Jason’s Collision Center.
The north and southbound lanes of Olivet Church Road were shut down for about 20 minutes.
