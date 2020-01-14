Crews installing new tornado sirens in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The installation of new tornado sirens in Perryville, Missouri is expected to be completed on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Crews are scheduled to wrap-up the project sometime in the afternoon.
According to an alert message from the Perryville Police Department, the new sirens will be tested after the installation is completed.
The Perryville Board of Alderman approved the purchase of a new warning siren for the city back in September 2018.
City leaders made it a goal to install a new warning siren each year until there are a total of eight systems in the city.
On the night of February 28, 2017, an EF4 tornado devastated Perryville.
A man was killed when the twister touched touched down on Interstate 55.
Forecasters say the tornado leveled at least 11 homes and damaged more than 100 others.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.