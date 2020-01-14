Crash site clear after collision closes lanes of I-24

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky.(KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 24 in Marshall County closed the road for a portion of time on Monday, Jan. 14.
Deputies said there were no injuries.
The crash involved two semi trucks.
It was between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange and the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
Eastbound drivers on I-24 and northbound traffic on I-69 were asked to use U.S. 62 eastbound as an alternate route.
It happened in the eastbound lanes near the 27 mile marker. The road is open as of 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials said contents spilled onto the road that were non hazardous.
This required that one or both lanes be closed at times while the scene was cleaned up.
