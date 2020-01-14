Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 shooting of trooper

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2017 shooting of a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
Demarcus Owens, 29, received a life sentence plus 59 years in a New Madrid County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon, January 14.
A jury convicted Owens in November 2019 for shooting and injuring a trooper who attempted to pull him over in March 2017 for driving without a front license plate.
Court documents showed that Owens admitted in an interview to firing shots at a trooper. He reportedly said he fired the shots in hopes that the officer would kill him.
