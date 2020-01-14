Carbondale Police Department investigating deadly crash

CARBONDALE, ILL. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a deadly crash, involving a pedestrian.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers were called to the incident on Jan. 11 around 7:27 p.m. on the 400 block of East Walnut Street.
When officers arrived, they found Maria Martin, 42, of Carbondale, unresponsive after being hit by two vehicles. Martin was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
An investigation found, that Martin tired to cross the roadway, without using a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by the vehicles.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.