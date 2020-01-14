Butler county crash sends three to hospital

(KFVS) - An afternoon crash in Butler county Mo. sends three people to the hospital.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Jan. 13, around 2:30 p.m. on Highway M, about 5 miles outside Poplar Bluff.
The crash happened when the driver Conner Guy 31, of Poplar Bluff, ran his vehicle off the road and hit a tree. The crash threw Guy and his two other passengers from the vehicle, as the vehicle overturned.
Guy and his two other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
