Another mild day tomorrow for January.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. A storm system is moving to our south overnight and this might bring a few light showers to our far southeastern counties. For most of the Heartland we will see partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog developing. Lows will range from the mid 30s north to the lower 40s south.
Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with partly cloudy skies late. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.
A cold front will move towards the Heartland Wednesday. Ahead of this front we will see scattered showers and very warm temperatures, well into the 60s. Colder air will move in behind the front possibly setting the stage for a light wintry mix Thursday night.
