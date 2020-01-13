What you need to know Jan. 13

By Jasmine Adams | January 13, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST - Updated January 13 at 4:25 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Jan. 13.

First Alert Forecast

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the 30s to start off the morning.

Light winds will come out of the north and make it feel like 20s.

There may be some fog that develops by sunrise, but it will all depend how light the winds are.

Today, clouds will slowly break up during the afternoon so areas could see peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Slight rain chances move in tonight for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee.

River levels will continue to rise heading into the end of the week into major flood stages along the Mississippi.

