What you need to know Jan. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Jan. 13.
We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the 30s to start off the morning.
Light winds will come out of the north and make it feel like 20s.
There may be some fog that develops by sunrise, but it will all depend how light the winds are.
Today, clouds will slowly break up during the afternoon so areas could see peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
Slight rain chances move in tonight for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee.
River levels will continue to rise heading into the end of the week into major flood stages along the Mississippi.
- An elderly woman and her grandson were rushed to a hospital after being rescued from their home after a fire broke out.
- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry was closed due to rising waters on the Mississippi River.
- Around 3:10 a.m., Sikeston Police learned that a man had been shot.
- According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old was injured in a crash near Poplar Bluff Mo.
Police arrested a suspected burglar who they say broke into a Georgia tire shop.
Some customers say this restaurant shouldn’t have served kangaroo in light of the ongoing wildfires in Australia.
