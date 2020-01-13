Water on the rise in Miller City, Ill.

MILLER CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heavy rain this weekend has made some roads impassable in one southern Illinois town.
According to East Cape Village Trustee Jason Tubbs, water is on the rise in Miller City.
He said the north end of Miller City Road is impassable, as of Monday afternoon, January 13.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews were removing sand and debris in East Cape, according to Tubbs.
In October 2019, Alexander County received $2 million in emergency funding from Federal Highway Administration to get the town of Miller City back to normal. Miller City Road was closed starting in July 2019.
