Tracking more precipitation chances this week

There is a slight chance of a few showers overnight tonight into early Tuesday for the southern half of the Heartland. Best chances will be in Kentucky and Tennessee. A lot of clouds expected on your Tuesday too, but temperatures should still make it into the 50s. More precipitation expected on Friday, could start as wintry precipitation. Something to keep a close eye on for our northern and western counties. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday. Colder air expected to take over through the weekend and early next week.
