3 suspicious deaths related to recreational drug use under investigation in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating three suspicious deaths related to recreational drug use in Mississippi and Cape Girardeau Counties.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is working on a suspicious death case related to recreational drug use in Mississippi County. This death happened on January 12.
The Division is also assisting the Jackson Police Department with two suspicious deaths in Cape Girardeau County.
According to Jackson police, two people died in city limits that are believed to be related to recreational drug use. They said the deaths also happened on January 12.
Police say they don’t know if the deaths are related to the death investigation in Mississippi County.
According to Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner Dennis Turner, they completed the autopsies and found nothing on “gross examination," so they will have to wait on toxicology and histology reports.
