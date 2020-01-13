Suspects wanted for multiple copper wire thefts, other stolen items

MORLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Morley, Missouri are searching for multiple suspects after several victims reported copper wire and other personal items were stolen from their homes.
Morley Police said they have descriptions of the suspects they are trying to track down.
One suspect is described as a white male with a shaved head, approximately 5-foot-9-inches tall wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket or coat. A witness reported seeing the suspect in and around the area of one of thefts.
A second suspect is described as a white male driving a white passenger car with no plate information.
Police said they arrested a third suspect during a traffic stop on Saturday night, Jan. 11.
According to Morley Police, the multiple thefts they are investigating could be connected to other thefts in the surrounding area.
Anyone with information about the thefts, or details about any unusual vehicles at local homes or suspicious activity is asked to call police immediately.
Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and to take personal items inside.
In a Facebook post, Morley Police said residents leaving town can request extra patrols.
