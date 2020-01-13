Oscars: Best picture nods include ‘The Irishman,’ ’1917,' ‘Joker’

(Gray News) - “Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae and “Star Trek” actor John Cho are announcing the contenders for the 92nd Academy Awards.
The awards show, which will be aired in February, will be without a host for the second year in a row.
The following nominees have been chosen by the academy:
- “The Irishman”
- “Joker”
- “1917”
- “Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood”
- “Parasite”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
